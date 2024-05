In the end, eight-tracks and cassettes couldn’t kill off vinyl records. Neither did CDs. And they’re even holding their own in the age of streaming.

On Saturday, fans of vinyl records (and CDs) are expected to pour into downtown Red Bank to celebrate the ever-embattled but cockroach-like music format, when a free, daylong ‘Record Riot’ sets up on Mechanic Street.

Details are cued up here.