RED BANK: POT SHOP, RESTAURANT ON AGENDA

May 7th @ 10am

Two River Green hopes to convert the laundromat behind Strollo’s Lighthouse Italian Ice to a cannabis store. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A proposal to turn a Red Bank laundromat into a pot shop is slated to return to the borough planning board for review Wednesday night.

Also on the agenda: a plan to put a restaurant into most of the downtown space formerly occupied by CoCo Pari. The former CoCo Pari space would be split in two for retail and restaurant uses. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

• Continuing a hearing begun April 15, Two River Green LLC is seeking conditional use approval for a retail cannabis store at 54 North Bridge Avenue, where the Red Bank Laundry Center now operates. The property sits directly behind Strollo’s Lighthouse Italian Ice.

The initial hearing on the matter ended with the board asking for more information on parking and traffic flow through the site, which is bounded by North Bridge Avenue and Rector Place.

Even if approved, Two River’s plan would face obstacles to opening, including a borough cap on the number of retail cannabis licenses, all three of which have been awarded.

A fourth applicant, the Garden at Red Bank, obtained planning board approval in February, but afterward was “placed on a waitlist for if/when one of the first three licenses becomes available or the ordinances change again,” borough Attorney Greg Cannon said last month.

Mayor Billy Portman told redbankgreen that the council has no plans to increase the number of licenses.

• At 17 Broad Street, new owner John DiLeo is proposing to split the ground floor of the former Coco Pari women’s clothing shop into a 2,700-square-foot restaurant and a 600 SF retail space.

The restaurant “will seek appropriate licensure to allow for the service of alcoholic beverages,” according to a filing with the planning office. The plan requires parking variances.

As reported by redbankgreen, DiLeo bought the building, and the one next door at 19 Broad, the former home of Catch 19 restaurant, for a combined $6.2 million last summer. DiLeo also owns Centrada restaurant, at 8-10 West Front Street.

The board meeting  begins at 7 p.m. at borough hall and can be watched on Zoom, though only in-person attendees may ask questions or comment. The full agenda can be found here.

Partyline
RIVERSIDE FLOW
New Jersey Flow Arts brings together jugglers, poi spinners, hoopers and more weekly in Riverside Gardens Park.
Honeybee swarm carted away
Beekeeper Tanya Ptak of Ptak’s Apiary inspects a swarm of honeybees that chose a flower pot in the courtyard of Red Bank Primary Schoo ...
BELOVED POISONED DOG PHOTO SURFACES
   
red-bank-fortune-center-051221-1-500x332-7641884
THREE ON TOUR
RED BANK: Three borough sites will participate in a weekend of self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County May 4 & 5.
VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS
Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank's West Side Saturday.
“IT’S A PARTY AT WAWA!”
You wish you could vibe like Brian, who lives on the other side of Hubbard’s Bridge. He caught redbankgreen’s attention in Red B ...
POPE OKS ORATORY
RED BANK: St. Anthony of Padua obtains papal approval to establish Oratory of St. Philip Neri, a community of priests and brothers devoted t ...
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.
RIVER RANGERS RETURN
River Rangers, a summer canoeing program offered by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, returns this summer for up to 20 participa ...
DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK
Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with cre ...
AFTER THE RAIN
A pear tree branch brought down by a brief overnight storm left a lovely tableau on the sidewalk in front of Red Bank's Riverside Gardens Pa ...
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY
Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s ...
RAIL RIDER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of Cooper's Bridge and the Navesink River from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Tuesday morning.
PUT ME IN COACH!
Red Bank T-Ball kicked off at East Side park on Saturday morning. The brisk weather proved to be no deterrent to the young players, ranging ...
IT’S A SIGN!
Once proudly declaring its all-but-certain arrival in Spring 2019, the project previously known as Azalea Gardens springs to life again with ...
SPRINGTIME MEMORIES OF CARL
The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl ...
RED TRUCKS AT RED ROCK
A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Depar ...
CREATIVE COVER UP
The windows of Pearl Street Consignment on Monmouth Street were smashed when a driver crashed their car through them injuring an employee la ...
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperature ...

