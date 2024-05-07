Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: BIRD BONANZA BEGINS

Post a comment
May 7th @ 8am
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Bank Green (@redbankgreen)

A common yellowthroat (above) and a Baltimore Oriole (below) both photographed elsewhere were among the nearly two dozen species spotted. (Photos courtesy of Steven Michaels)

It’s a Red Bank bird nerd’s best-kept secret.

With the spring migration in full swing and the World Series of Birding set for this weekend in New Jersey, Red Bank’s stellar, yet lightly treaded bird watching hot spots are exploding with diverse life, color and sound.

One of those spots is the disjointed trail along the Swimming River waterfront, from the Red Bank Primary School access road to the public walkway and paths near Drs. James Parker Boulevard. 

In just a 10-minute stroll along the waterfront Monday morning, almost two dozen species were observed or heard (with some help from the Shazam-like Merlin app developed by the Cornell University Ornithology Lab.

They included: red winged blackbird, northern cardinal, yellow warbler, northern parula, American robin, song sparrow, grey catbird, common yellowthroat, red bellied woodpecker, yellow rumped warbler, blue jay, marsh wren, chimney swift, common grackle, Baltimore Oriole, osprey, Canada goose. There could have been more, but our coffeee mug was empty so we left for a refill. 

Some 726,000 birds flew over Monmouth County Monday night, according to birdcast.com which compiles data from weather satellites to track migration numbers, including several of the species mentioned above. Many of those species just pass through New Jersey briefly en route from their winter grounds in South and Central America to breeding grounds in northern forests.

The 2023 Master Plan calls for more public walkways along Red Bank’s four-mile of waterfront and mentions the heightened feasibility of making them a reality along the Swimming River, where the entire stretch from Sunset Avenue to Locust Avenue (except one small link between Bank Street and River Street) are already public property.

For now, though, the area belongs mostly to the birds. Especially in May.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
RIVERSIDE FLOW
New Jersey Flow Arts brings together jugglers, poi spinners, hoopers and more weekly in Riverside Gardens Park.
Honeybee swarm carted away
Beekeeper Tanya Ptak of Ptak’s Apiary inspects a swarm of honeybees that chose a flower pot in the courtyard of Red Bank Primary Schoo ...
BELOVED POISONED DOG PHOTO SURFACES
   
red-bank-fortune-center-051221-1-500x332-7641884
THREE ON TOUR
RED BANK: Three borough sites will participate in a weekend of self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County May 4 & 5.
VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS
Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank's West Side Saturday.
“IT’S A PARTY AT WAWA!”
You wish you could vibe like Brian, who lives on the other side of Hubbard’s Bridge. He caught redbankgreen’s attention in Red B ...
POPE OKS ORATORY
RED BANK: St. Anthony of Padua obtains papal approval to establish Oratory of St. Philip Neri, a community of priests and brothers devoted t ...
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.
RIVER RANGERS RETURN
River Rangers, a summer canoeing program offered by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, returns this summer for up to 20 participa ...
DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK
Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with cre ...
AFTER THE RAIN
A pear tree branch brought down by a brief overnight storm left a lovely tableau on the sidewalk in front of Red Bank's Riverside Gardens Pa ...
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY
Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s ...
RAIL RIDER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of Cooper's Bridge and the Navesink River from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Tuesday morning.
PUT ME IN COACH!
Red Bank T-Ball kicked off at East Side park on Saturday morning. The brisk weather proved to be no deterrent to the young players, ranging ...
IT’S A SIGN!
Once proudly declaring its all-but-certain arrival in Spring 2019, the project previously known as Azalea Gardens springs to life again with ...
SPRINGTIME MEMORIES OF CARL
The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl ...
RED TRUCKS AT RED ROCK
A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Depar ...
CREATIVE COVER UP
The windows of Pearl Street Consignment on Monmouth Street were smashed when a driver crashed their car through them injuring an employee la ...
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperature ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar