By BRIAN DONOHUE

An unidentified man remained in critical condition after being struck by a car on Bridge Avenue Wednesday night, Red Bank Police said.

The accident occurred around 9:15 pm when a driver of a 2004 Lexus RX struck the victim near the intersection with Herbert Street.

Red Bank Police Ptl. Preston Mellaci arrived to find an unresponsive male with serious bodily injuries lying in the road just south of the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Herbert Street, according to a RBPD press release issued Thursday night. Almost simultaneously, Hackensack Meridian’s advanced life support unit arrived on scene and began life saving measures.

From the press release:

Preliminary investigation identified the driver as Denise Denk, of Pegasus Drive Colts Neck, N.J. Denk, who was driving south on Bridge Avenue allegedly struck the victim near the intersection of Herbert Street. An off-duty police officer from out of the area was a witness to the accident and assisted in corroborating specific information valuable to the accident investigation. Denk who did not appear to be under the influence was very cooperative and consented to further testing and examination of electronic devices during the investigation.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition as of late this evening. Police say the investigation was complicated – and the release of information to the public delayed – due to the life threatening nature of his injuries and the lack of identification on the victim.

Using identifying tattoos and other information, police said, Sgt. Heather Kovar of the Red Bank Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit and Det. Paul Perez of the department’s Detective Bureau were able to identify him late Thursday afternoon.

At this time no charges have been filed and the accident is currently still under investigation by the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, Detective Bureau and the Monmouth County SCART Team. (Serious Collision Analysis Response Team).



