RED BANK: LANE TO GO ONE-WAY, PARTWAY

Boat Club Court, seen from Union Street, would become a one-way uphill toward West Front Street, but remain a two-way for a short stretch in the other direction. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A steep and narrow road serving Red Bank’s Marine Park and two Navesink River clubs would become a partial one-way street under an ordinance up for consideration by the borough council this week.

Boat Club Court would remain a two-way northbound from West Front Street to the newly created Ice Boat Lane, but a one-way southbound, from Union Street to West Front, public utilities Director Cliff Keen told the council at its June 3 workshop session.

Neither Keen nor police police Chief Darren McConnell offered a rationale for the change at the June 3 meeting.

Ice Boat Lane is the formerly nameless borough-owned alleyway behind a string of commercial properties fronting on West Front. It provides access to those addresses, as well as a proposed a 10-unit luxury condo project called Southbank by developer Denholtz Properties.

A short-lived plan to name the alley for former mayor Ed McKenna was aborted last September when he balked at the idea. Instead, it was dubbed ‘Ice Boat Lane’ in honor of the North Shrewsbury Ice Boat & Yacht Club, located at the foot of the hill since 1880.

Boat Club Court at one point in recent history “functioned as a one-way,” but wasn’t legally designated as such, McConnell told the council.

“Somebody had put up a ‘do not enter’ sign at one point, but it came and went questionably,” he said. The sign was at the bottom of the hill, he said.

Here’s the proposed ordinance, which is up for introduction at Wednesday night’s regular meeting.

Here’s the full agenda for the meeting, which is the sole regular meeting the council has scheduled for June.