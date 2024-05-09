RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for April, 2024. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 04/01/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Broad St., an employee of a business reported two individuals left without paying the bill. The amount due was between $10.00 and $25.00. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Maple Av., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 04/02/2024 the owner of a vehicle reported the driver’s side window had been egged. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: In the area of Water St., a patrol unit took a report of Shoplifting. On 04/04/2024 the manager of a business reported multiple cosmetic items were stolen from a business. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theft: On 04/08/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Montgomery Terrace, the owner stated a wallet was stolen from a residence. The wallet was valued at $20.00 and contained a NJ ID Card, two debit cards, a social security card, and $400.00 in US Currency. Ptl. Eliot Ramos.

Theft: In the area of W. Westside Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 04/10/2024 the owner of a vehicle reported the license plates were stolen. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Criminal Mischief: On 04/14/2024 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief. In the area of Locust Av., the owner reported the front of a residence had been egged. Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Spring St., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 04/15/2024 the owner reported that a window of a vehicle was broken. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: On 04/18/2024 a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. In the area of Monmouth St., an employee of a business reported that three 750ml bottles of Dusse VSOP, two 1.75L bottles of Hennessy, and three 750ml bottles of Hennessy were stolen. The total value of the stolen items was listed at $403.93. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Theft: On 04/19/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of W. Bergen Pl., the victim reported that a bag containing several clothing items was stolen. The contents of the bag were valued at $200.00. SLEO II. James McGee.

Theft: In the area of Broad St, a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 04/20/2024 the victim reported that $10.00 in US Currency and a pair of air pods valued at $250.00 were stolen. SLEO II. James McGee.

Theft: In the area of Shrewsbury Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 04/26/2024 the victim reported that a black in color wallet valued at $50.00 was stolen. The wallet contained a NJ drivers license, a Bank of America debit card, a Bank of America credit card, a work permit, and $40.00 in US Currency. Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Theft: On 04/28/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Maple Av., the victim reported that $240.00 in US Currency, a Bank of America credit card, a NEA Bank of America credit card, and a Costco Citi credit card was stolen. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: In the area of Newman Springs Rd., a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. On 04/29/2024 an employee reported that one 750mL bottle of Don Julio Anejo 1942, one 750mL bottle of Remy Martin VSOP, one 750mL bottle of Dusse Cognac, six 750mL bottles of Hennessy VS, and three 750mL bottles of Moet Nectar Imperial Nectar Rose were stolen. The total value of the items was listed at $877.42. Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Criminal Mischief: On 04/29/2024 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. In the area of Union St., the owner of a vehicle reported the front driver’s side window was broken. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Theft: On 04/29/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. In the area of N. Bridge Av., the victim reported that a NJ driver’s license, one TD Bank credit card, one Bank of America debit card, one Bank of America credit card, one Discover credit card, one phone charger, and other miscellaneous items were stolen. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

ARRESTS

Joseph Burke, age 42 of Keyport was arrested on 04/04/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Possession of Prescription Legend Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Martin Geller, age 61 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/04/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Eliot Ramos.

Melvin Brown, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/05/2024 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Criminal Mischief by Sleo II. James McGee.

Cynthia Flynn, age 66 of Hazlet was arrested on 04/05/2024 in the area of W. Front St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Candace Ronan, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/05/2024 in the area of Water St. for Shoplifting by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Josue Gomez-Arevalo, age 23 of Brick was arrested on 04/07/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Martin Zabielski, age 55 of Leonardo was arrested on 04/07/2024 in the area of E. Front St. for DWI and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Melvin Brown, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/07/2024 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Contempt by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Devin Bennett, age 32 of Paterson was arrested on 04/08/2024 in the area of Locust Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

James Mayorga, age 29 of Freehold was arrested on 04/09/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Eliot Ramos.

Zamorria Carpenter, age 40 of Long Branch was arrested on 04/10/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Jordan Crelin, age 21 of Long Branch was arrested on 04/10/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Bernard Higgins, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/10/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

David Foggy, age 53 of Keansburg was arrested on 04/13/2024 in the area of Mohawk Lane for Terroristic Threats and Possession of a Weapon with Unlawful Purpose by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Mynor Morales-Tecun, age 34 of Freehold was arrested on 04/14/2024 in the area of Spring St. for Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Gabriel Cerciello, age 28 of Belford was arrested on 04/14/2024 in the area of Central Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Kimberly Hale-Clarke, age 58 of Asbury Park was arrested on 04/15/2024 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Defiant Trespass and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Donna Triska, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/15/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Theft of Services by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

James Stevens, age 60 of Keyport was arrested on 04/16/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Julianna Mayo, age 26 of Manalapan was arrested on 04/16/2024 in the area of Riverside Av. for DWI by Taylor Doremus.

Jessica Swartz, age 39 of Keansburg was arrested on 04/18/2024 in the area of E. Front St. for Theft of Property by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Ernesto Quinteros-Lainez, age 27 of South Plainfield was arrested on 04/20/2024 in the area of Maple Av. for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Robin Areas-Alavarez, age 27 of Plainfield was arrested on 04/20/2024 in the area of Maple Av. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Alexander Chavez-Arcadio, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/21/2024 in the area of Deforrest Ln. for Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault by SLEO II. James McGee.

Guillermo Soriano-Rosales, age 41 of Keyport was arrested on 04/22/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Eliot Ramos.

Felix Sanchez-Trejo, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/22/2024 in the area of Washington St. for DWI and Possession of CDS by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Orlando Caballero, age 47 of Lakewood was arrested on 04/23/2024 in the area of Leighton Av. for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Joseph Rovinsky, age 36 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 04/25/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Lewdness by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Roman Ganzha, age 35 of Middletown was arrested on 04/26/2024 in the area Bridge Av. for Theft by SLEO II. James McGee.

Samantha Carocia, age 25 of Staten Island NY was arrested on 04/27/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Sgt. Ashon Lovick.

Miguel Garcia-Santamaria age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/27/2024

in the area of Locust Av. for Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Edgar Moran-Rivera, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/29/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Austin Vann, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/30/2024 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

