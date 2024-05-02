Skip to content

RED BANK: COPS ARREST MAN WITH HANDGUN

May 1st @ 10pm

red-bank-police-car-090520-500x332-2800903 Red Bank police arrested a borough man for possession of a loaded handgun outside a popular restaurant Monday evening.

The arrest followed a report of a Hispanic male with a gun in the area of the Windmill restaurant on North Bridge Avenue at around 6:38 p.m., Captain Mike Frazee said in a press released issued Wednesday.

According to Frazee, a caller “described witnessing the male subject remove a black semi-automatic handgun from his right pants pocket as he sat near the Windmill.”

On arrival at the scene, PatrolmanJeff Lewandowski saw a man fitting the description sitting on a low wall, and recognized him as as Edgar Moran-Rivera, above right, from prior police contacts, Frazee said. While Lewandowski engaged the man in conversation, additional police arrived.

One, Lieutenant Matt Ehrenreich, “noticed a bulge in Moran-Rivera’s front right pants pocket that resembled the outline of a handgun,” the release said.

More:

As Lt. Ehrenreich got closer, he immediately pulled on Moran-Riveras pocket and was able to observe the handle to a gun.  Lt. Ehrenreich immediately grabbed hold of the weapon and removed it from his pocket as Ptl. Lewandowksi took control of Moran-Rivera. A brief struggle ensued, and Moran-Rivera was subsequently placed under arrest.  

Further investigation revealed that the weapon – a .380 Smith & Wesson body style handgun with a laser attachment – was loaded. It had been reported stolen to the Wapakoneta, Ohio, police department, Frazee told redbankgreen.

Why the suspect had it in his possession was not immediately known, he said.

Moran-Rivera, a 33-year-old believed to be homeless, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property, Frazee said.  He was later housed in the Monmouth County Correctional Institute awaiting court.

Frazee commended the officers involved – Lewandowski, Ehrenreich, Lieutenant Sean Kennedy, Sergeant John Camarca and Patrolman Darren McConnell –  for “their ability to remain calm in a stressful situation really made for a perfect takedown of a really bad dude.” He also thanked the caller for “quick thinking and courage.”

