RED BANK: DEP TARGETS VAPORS AT CONDO COMPLEX

May 2nd @ 8am

Trucks for an environmental remediation contractor hired by the NJDEP sit outside the Marion Courts condo complex last week. The parking lot was closed due to an unrelated roof replacement project. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has installed a mitigation system at Red Bank’s Marion Street condominium complex, where elevated levels of chemical vapors were detected inside homes.

Marion Courts. Below, a pipe in the ground is the only visible sign of the “vapor mitigation system.” (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The nine-unit Marion Courts complex, recognizable for its unique architecture, sits on the site of a former dry-cleaning business near the corner of Harrison Avenue. Residents remain in their homes as the remediation work continues.

Indoor air samples collected on the property found tetrachloroethylene (PCE) and trichloroethene (TCE) above indoor air remediation standards in multiple condominium units, a DEP spokesperson told redbankgreen in an email. Information on the DEP’s public database indicate the tests took place in February.

The DEP recently installed “vapor mitigation systems” that direct vapors emanating from the soil away from living areas and into the open air outside, the spokesperson said.

The type of contamination detected at the site is a common problem at the sites of current and former dry cleaners. 

According to the DEP spokesperson:

“PCE was once a widely used dry-cleaning solvent that is often detected with TCE on, or near, former dry cleaners. Vapor mitigation systems, also known as subsurface depressurization systems, use fans to remove vapor that would otherwise impact indoor air quality.”

One resident said the DEP began conducting tests as  part of routine checks of dry cleaning sites, not in response to concerns from residents, who have not reported any health concerns. The resident said not all units in the complex showed elevated levels of vapors.

The resident cited several condo owners in the complex in their mid-90’s who have lived there for decades.

“Nobody has had any health issues, so this came as a surprise to us,’’ the resident said.

“I’m not concerned,’’ the resident said. “This is just another remediation. They’re taking care of it.”

Reports filed on the DEP public database indicate the state has installed a “sub slab depressurization system.” A description on the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says “basically consists of a fan or blower which draws air from the soil beneath a building and discharges it to the atmosphere through a series of collection and discharge pipes.

“This is a proven technology to protect occupants from soil gas intrusion,” the description reads. 

The vapor concerns are not the neighborhood’s only ghost of New Jersey’s long legacy of widespread environmental contamination.

The condominium complex is adjacent to another publicly funded project that involves the removal of lead-contaminated soil at several residential properties.

That work began after the borough abruptly shut down a nearby community garden over concerns about lead in the soil. The lead was contained slag waste from an unknown smelting operation  brought in as fill decades ago, officials have said. That remediation work is also ongoing.

The DEP advises anyone seeking more information on the Marion Courts site to follow the instructions below:

For further information, visit the DataMiner public database and use Program Interest number 1050680. To search a property by Program Interest number, click Search By Site on the DataMiner home page and then click the ID tab on the next page.  To find this specific case, choose Site Remediation at the Program menu, enter the Program Interest number in the ID field, click Program Interest and then Submit.

Information about vapor mitigation, possible impacts to water and air quality, as well as potential health effects, may be found at www.nj.gov/dep/srp/guidance/vaporintrusion/indoor_air.htm

Partyline
RIVERSIDE FLOW
New Jersey Flow Arts brings together jugglers, poi spinners, hoopers and more weekly in Riverside Gardens Park.
Honeybee swarm carted away
Beekeeper Tanya Ptak of Ptak’s Apiary inspects a swarm of honeybees that chose a flower pot in the courtyard of Red Bank Primary Schoo ...
BELOVED POISONED DOG PHOTO SURFACES
   
red-bank-fortune-center-051221-1-500x332-7641884
THREE ON TOUR
RED BANK: Three borough sites will participate in a weekend of self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County May 4 & 5.
VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS
Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank's West Side Saturday.
“IT’S A PARTY AT WAWA!”
You wish you could vibe like Brian, who lives on the other side of Hubbard’s Bridge. He caught redbankgreen’s attention in Red B ...
POPE OKS ORATORY
RED BANK: St. Anthony of Padua obtains papal approval to establish Oratory of St. Philip Neri, a community of priests and brothers devoted t ...
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.
RIVER RANGERS RETURN
River Rangers, a summer canoeing program offered by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, returns this summer for up to 20 participa ...
DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK
Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with cre ...
AFTER THE RAIN
A pear tree branch brought down by a brief overnight storm left a lovely tableau on the sidewalk in front of Red Bank's Riverside Gardens Pa ...
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY
Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s ...
RAIL RIDER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of Cooper's Bridge and the Navesink River from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Tuesday morning.
PUT ME IN COACH!
Red Bank T-Ball kicked off at East Side park on Saturday morning. The brisk weather proved to be no deterrent to the young players, ranging ...
IT’S A SIGN!
Once proudly declaring its all-but-certain arrival in Spring 2019, the project previously known as Azalea Gardens springs to life again with ...
SPRINGTIME MEMORIES OF CARL
The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl ...
RED TRUCKS AT RED ROCK
A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Depar ...
CREATIVE COVER UP
The windows of Pearl Street Consignment on Monmouth Street were smashed when a driver crashed their car through them injuring an employee la ...
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperature ...

