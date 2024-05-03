Skip to content

THROWBACK: LOUD PARKING DEBATE, EVEN LOUDER PANTS

May 3rd @ 8am

Same as it ever was… a headline in the May 7, 1974 Daily Register (Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A look back a half-century ago this week provides a some stark examples of how some things constantly change (like clothing styles) and other things never change at all (debates about parking in Red Bank).

On May 7, 1974, the Red Bank Register reported the borough council had introduced an ordinance approving $10,000 to hire a company to do a parking study. 

It seems to have been a habit.

A parking study commissioned in 1971 resulted in the recommendation that the town create a parking authority.

Another parking study in 1973, investigated the feasibility of building a town-owned parking garage, but concluded it would be too expensive.

The call for the creation of more parking was being fueled by concerns of the Red Bank Chamber of Commerce over what it called a shortage of off-street parking for shoppers.

To us 21st-century Red Bankers, it all sounds pretty familiar. 

Debates over the necessity of, and plans for, a parking garage have flared up again and again over the decades, a tried and true Red Bank tradition.

In 2001 and again in the mid 2010’s, proposals for a downtown parking garage were put forth and then scuttled.

Indeed, it seems only the realization of some long-predicted reality, like self-driving taxis or Jetsons-like flying cars, will keep redbankgreen reporters from having to write about parking debates in the 2040’s and 2070’s.

Either that, or out-of-town drivers will finally discover the east side parking lots. Don’t hold your breath for either.

In more colorful developments, the Register the same week carried an ad for Clayton & Magee, a menswear shop at 19 Broad Street that carried the timeless message “Summer is Pants,” beckoning polyester fans with a variety of seersucker, plaid, and checkered pants for the new season.

Ah, the 70’s!

Partyline
RIVERSIDE FLOW
New Jersey Flow Arts brings together jugglers, poi spinners, hoopers and more weekly in Riverside Gardens Park.
Honeybee swarm carted away
Beekeeper Tanya Ptak of Ptak’s Apiary inspects a swarm of honeybees that chose a flower pot in the courtyard of Red Bank Primary Schoo ...
BELOVED POISONED DOG PHOTO SURFACES
   
red-bank-fortune-center-051221-1-500x332-7641884
THREE ON TOUR
RED BANK: Three borough sites will participate in a weekend of self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County May 4 & 5.
VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS
Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank's West Side Saturday.
“IT’S A PARTY AT WAWA!”
You wish you could vibe like Brian, who lives on the other side of Hubbard’s Bridge. He caught redbankgreen’s attention in Red B ...
POPE OKS ORATORY
RED BANK: St. Anthony of Padua obtains papal approval to establish Oratory of St. Philip Neri, a community of priests and brothers devoted t ...
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.
RIVER RANGERS RETURN
River Rangers, a summer canoeing program offered by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, returns this summer for up to 20 participa ...
DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK
Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with cre ...
AFTER THE RAIN
A pear tree branch brought down by a brief overnight storm left a lovely tableau on the sidewalk in front of Red Bank's Riverside Gardens Pa ...
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY
Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s ...
RAIL RIDER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of Cooper's Bridge and the Navesink River from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Tuesday morning.
PUT ME IN COACH!
Red Bank T-Ball kicked off at East Side park on Saturday morning. The brisk weather proved to be no deterrent to the young players, ranging ...
IT’S A SIGN!
Once proudly declaring its all-but-certain arrival in Spring 2019, the project previously known as Azalea Gardens springs to life again with ...
SPRINGTIME MEMORIES OF CARL
The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl ...
RED TRUCKS AT RED ROCK
A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Depar ...
CREATIVE COVER UP
The windows of Pearl Street Consignment on Monmouth Street were smashed when a driver crashed their car through them injuring an employee la ...
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperature ...

