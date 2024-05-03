It’s Friday! Time for redbankgreen‘s scrollable last minute source of things to do this weekend for those lucky enough to not have any standing plans.

Finally go inside that place you’ve wondered about: For ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth,’ 52 historic locations in Monmouth County throw their doors open for self-guided tours. In Red Bank, The Woman’s Club of Red Bank, the Monmouth Boat Club, and the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center will all be open.

All participating sites are open for tours Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 5, from noon to 5 p.m. See the whole list here.

The Count Basie Center for the Arts is presenting what looks like an absolute blowout for Cinco de Mayo. Experience the beauty of Mexican folkloric dance with captivating performances by Calpulli Community Dancers, a variety of Mexican delicacies and street food favorites like street corn, tacos and more from Tik Taco, Mayan Restaurant, Azteca Grill and La Mixteca, a curated selection of artisanal crafts and handmade goods showcasing the work of authentic Mexican artisans. Also featuring

Local DJs including Red Bank’s own DJ Magic One, playing Latin hits;

Freehold’s Osmar Duque y Su Atractivo Sierreño playing banda music

Sonido Karabana & Danjey Cumbias

Mariachi singer Palomo Rios

Tickets: $10 Suggested Donation at the Door DOORS 5PM • SHOWTIME 6PM

The Vogel • Basie Center Campus • 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

Cafe chill: Coffee Corral, with its sprawling lawn and Adirondack chairs and tables, has established itself as a sublime place to sit and chill in the fresh air. They add live music to the mix on Saturdays and Sundays 10 am to 1 pm.

I think that I shall never see: Artist and educator Pat Brentano will exhibit paintings of trees in the windows of the Art Alliance during the month of May. The public is invited to an artists’ reception Saturday, May 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

For the past 40 years, Brentano has explored the natural world through painting, drawing, collage and installation.

In the main gallery space, Brentano will jury works by members on the theme “Waterfront.” Works by Holmdel High School students and curated by Nancy Karpf and Jaime Montana will also be on display in the main gallery. The exhibits are in place until May 28. Art Alliance is located at 33 Monmouth Street.

Run cinco kilometers:

Triumph Brewing has a full lineup of live jazz with the Brooklyn Holdouts Friday (see video below) Charlie Apicella & Iron City Saturday; Latineo Sunday afternoon and a jazz jam Sunday night. (whew) A full schedule is listed here