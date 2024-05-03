Skip to content

WEEKEND: ART, MUSIC, HISTORY AND A 5K

May 3rd @ 9am

 

It’s Friday! Time for redbankgreen‘s scrollable last minute source of things to do this weekend for those lucky enough to not have any standing plans. 

 Finally go inside that place you’ve wondered about: For ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth,’ 52 historic locations in Monmouth County throw their doors open for self-guided tours. In Red Bank, The Woman’s Club of Red Bank, the Monmouth Boat Club, and the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center will all be open. 

All participating sites are open for tours Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 5, from noon to 5 p.m. See the whole list here.

The Count Basie Center for the Arts is presenting what looks like an absolute blowout for Cinco de Mayo. Experience the beauty of Mexican folkloric dance with captivating performances by Calpulli Community Dancers, a variety of Mexican delicacies and street food favorites like street corn, tacos and more from Tik Taco, Mayan Restaurant, Azteca Grill and La Mixteca, a curated selection of artisanal crafts and handmade goods showcasing the work of authentic Mexican artisans. Also featuring

  • Local DJs including Red Bank’s own DJ Magic One, playing Latin hits;
  • Freehold’s Osmar Duque y Su Atractivo Sierreño playing banda music
  • Sonido Karabana & Danjey Cumbias
  • Mariachi singer Palomo Rios

  • Tickets: $10 Suggested Donation at the Door

    DOORS 5PM • SHOWTIME 6PM
    The Vogel • Basie Center Campus • 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

 

Cafe chill: Coffee Corral, with its sprawling lawn and Adirondack chairs and tables, has established itself as a sublime place to sit and chill in the fresh air. They add live music to the mix on Saturdays and Sundays 10 am to 1 pm.

 

I think that I shall never see: Artist and educator Pat Brentano will exhibit paintings of trees in the windows of the Art Alliance during the month of May. The public is invited to an artists’ reception Saturday, May 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. 

For the past 40 years, Brentano has explored the natural world through painting, drawing, collage and installation.

In the main gallery space, Brentano will jury works by members on the theme “Waterfront.” Works by Holmdel High School students and curated by Nancy Karpf and Jaime Montana will also be on display in the main gallery. The exhibits are in place until May 28. Art Alliance is located at 33 Monmouth Street.

 

Run cinco kilometers: 

 
Triumph Brewing has a full lineup of live jazz with the Brooklyn Holdouts Friday (see video below) Charlie Apicella & Iron City Saturday; Latineo Sunday afternoon and a jazz jam Sunday night. (whew) A full schedule is listed here

Red Rock Tap + Grill has a kicking weekend on tap with live music from the Kicks Friday night and Kicking Sunrise Saturday night. (See video below) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Partyline
RIVERSIDE FLOW
New Jersey Flow Arts brings together jugglers, poi spinners, hoopers and more weekly in Riverside Gardens Park.
Honeybee swarm carted away
Beekeeper Tanya Ptak of Ptak’s Apiary inspects a swarm of honeybees that chose a flower pot in the courtyard of Red Bank Primary Schoo ...
BELOVED POISONED DOG PHOTO SURFACES
   
red-bank-fortune-center-051221-1-500x332-7641884
THREE ON TOUR
RED BANK: Three borough sites will participate in a weekend of self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County May 4 & 5.
VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS
Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank's West Side Saturday.
“IT’S A PARTY AT WAWA!”
You wish you could vibe like Brian, who lives on the other side of Hubbard’s Bridge. He caught redbankgreen’s attention in Red B ...
POPE OKS ORATORY
RED BANK: St. Anthony of Padua obtains papal approval to establish Oratory of St. Philip Neri, a community of priests and brothers devoted t ...
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.
RIVER RANGERS RETURN
River Rangers, a summer canoeing program offered by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, returns this summer for up to 20 participa ...
DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK
Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with cre ...
AFTER THE RAIN
A pear tree branch brought down by a brief overnight storm left a lovely tableau on the sidewalk in front of Red Bank's Riverside Gardens Pa ...
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY
Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s ...
RAIL RIDER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of Cooper's Bridge and the Navesink River from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Tuesday morning.
PUT ME IN COACH!
Red Bank T-Ball kicked off at East Side park on Saturday morning. The brisk weather proved to be no deterrent to the young players, ranging ...
IT’S A SIGN!
Once proudly declaring its all-but-certain arrival in Spring 2019, the project previously known as Azalea Gardens springs to life again with ...
SPRINGTIME MEMORIES OF CARL
The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl ...
RED TRUCKS AT RED ROCK
A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Depar ...
CREATIVE COVER UP
The windows of Pearl Street Consignment on Monmouth Street were smashed when a driver crashed their car through them injuring an employee la ...
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperature ...

