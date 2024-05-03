Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: UNDERAGE SMOKE SALES CHARGED

Post a comment
May 3rd @ 3pm

An employee of Mr. Vape Shop, opened last August, was one of three retailers charged. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

hot-topic_02-220x137-8579498Employees of three downtown Red Bank smoke shops were arrested Thursday and charged with selling restricted products to an underaged buyer as part of a police investigation, Captain Mike Frazee announced Friday.

red-bank-dynasty-010622-2-500x332-8952139An employee of Dynasty Smoke was also charged. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Arrested were:

• Muhammad A. Nawaz, 35 years old, of Moonachie, an employee of Mr. Vape Shop at 26 Monmouth Street

• Paramvir Singh, 21, of Morganville, employed by Elite Wellness at 16 West Front Street

• Melissa Tobar, 18, of Red Bank, employed by Dynasty Smoke at 160 Monmouth Street

Each was charged with two counts of selling flavored tobacco or THC vaping products to an officer who was under 21 years of age, Frazee said in a prepared statement. All were released on special complaint summons pending court, he said.

The arrests followed an investigation Thursday by the RBPD’s specialized Criminal Investigative Unit, Frazee said. The probe targeted six borough shops that police “had received complaints about or have seen juveniles entering or leaving the stores on a regular basis,” Frazee said.

“Today’s children and young adults are very vulnerable and therefore it is our job to help keep them safe while in our community,” Frazee said. “Addictive products such as tobacco and THC items that are offered for sale are very attractive to children and therefore it is our job to enforce the law and crack down on businesses that make them available.”

Three shops were found to be complying with the law, said Frazee. They were Monmouth Convenience, at 22 Monmouth Street; Welsh Farms, at 110 East Front Street; and Smoke Theory, at 65 Broad Street.

Frazee said the three should be commended “for doing their job by making it more difficult for anyone under the legal age to possess these products.”

Working the investigation were Lieutenant James DePonte, Sergeant Sean Hauschildt, Detective Paul Perez, Investigator Mike Zadlock and Special Officer Liam Broderick.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
RIVERSIDE FLOW
New Jersey Flow Arts brings together jugglers, poi spinners, hoopers and more weekly in Riverside Gardens Park.
Honeybee swarm carted away
Beekeeper Tanya Ptak of Ptak’s Apiary inspects a swarm of honeybees that chose a flower pot in the courtyard of Red Bank Primary Schoo ...
BELOVED POISONED DOG PHOTO SURFACES
   
red-bank-fortune-center-051221-1-500x332-7641884
THREE ON TOUR
RED BANK: Three borough sites will participate in a weekend of self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County May 4 & 5.
VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS
Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank's West Side Saturday.
“IT’S A PARTY AT WAWA!”
You wish you could vibe like Brian, who lives on the other side of Hubbard’s Bridge. He caught redbankgreen’s attention in Red B ...
POPE OKS ORATORY
RED BANK: St. Anthony of Padua obtains papal approval to establish Oratory of St. Philip Neri, a community of priests and brothers devoted t ...
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.
RIVER RANGERS RETURN
River Rangers, a summer canoeing program offered by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, returns this summer for up to 20 participa ...
DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK
Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with cre ...
AFTER THE RAIN
A pear tree branch brought down by a brief overnight storm left a lovely tableau on the sidewalk in front of Red Bank's Riverside Gardens Pa ...
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY
Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s ...
RAIL RIDER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of Cooper's Bridge and the Navesink River from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Tuesday morning.
PUT ME IN COACH!
Red Bank T-Ball kicked off at East Side park on Saturday morning. The brisk weather proved to be no deterrent to the young players, ranging ...
IT’S A SIGN!
Once proudly declaring its all-but-certain arrival in Spring 2019, the project previously known as Azalea Gardens springs to life again with ...
SPRINGTIME MEMORIES OF CARL
The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl ...
RED TRUCKS AT RED ROCK
A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Depar ...
CREATIVE COVER UP
The windows of Pearl Street Consignment on Monmouth Street were smashed when a driver crashed their car through them injuring an employee la ...
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperature ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar