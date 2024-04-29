Skip to content

RED BANK: CONDO PROJECT BEGINS AT LAST

April 29th @ 7am

whatsgoingonhere-6143264After more than three years of inactivity, a prominent Red Bank corner came alive with construction work last week.

An architect’s rendition of the planned structure, with Maple Avenue at left and West Front Street at right. (Rendering by Michael James Monroe. Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Work finally got underway at 96-98 West Front Street, where developer Samuel Shamaev has borough approval for a four-story building, branded “Rivermark,” with 10 condominium units, 600 square feet of commercial space and onsite parking.

The property, still surrounded by hideous black screening, is at the northeast corner of West Front and Maple Avenue, next door to the Red Bank Public Library.

A 10-foot retaining wall alongside the library property was the first thing constructed at the site, which has been vacant for more than three years. The wall is to be topped with a six-foot fence and trimmed with landscaping on the library property.

Two long-vacant buildings on the site were razed in late 2020, and there’s been little visible activity there since then. Shamaev told the zoning board in 2021 that he hoped to complete the project a year later.

There’s no immediate word on the new completion date.

