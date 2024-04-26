Here’s your chance to peek inside without having to play a game of rugby first. (Video by Brian Donohue.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

For years, I have walked by the Wilde Rover on Shrewsbury Avenue in Red Bank wondering what it’s like inside the mysterious former neighborhood pub that’s home to the Monmouth Rugby Football Club.

I’m no rugger, so the members-only joint was off-limits to me, just as it’s been for other non-players for five decades.

But last month, redbankgreen was invited inside for a special event: “legacy night,” when older club members gather with younger players for a night of tradition and storytelling.

Watch the video for a look inside one of Red Bank’s most unusual corners and cherished clubs.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.