Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of March 30 to April 5, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of East End Avenue on 4/2/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Yale Boulevard on 4/2/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of East End Avenue on 4/2/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) made unauthorized withdrawals. Damages totaling $468.88. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Trafford Street on 4/5/19. Victim reports property removed by unknown subject(s). Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Broad Street on 4/5/19. Victim reports paying for merchandise that was never received. Damages totaling $1530.00. Sgt. Matthew Clark investigating.

ARRESTS

Lisa A. Yoo, female age 69 of Eatontown was arrested on 3/30/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Patrick Gongora, male age 51 of Eatontown was arrested on 3/30/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Sunnybank Drive by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Zhane A. Buffaloe, female age 21 of Long Branch was arrested on 3/30/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Donnie Quarles, male age 40 of Oakhurst was arrested on 4/3/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Saeeda K. Wilson, female age 40 of Neptune was arrested on 4/4/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Fertima C. Nealy, female age 37 of Neptune was arrested on 4/4/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.