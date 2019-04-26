The Greater Red Bank Green lies outside the area of highest risk, but could still be in for a soaking Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will impact the region into the evening. Damaging winds are possible.

The weekend will bring a mix: sun, clouds, wind, and maybe a trace of rain. Check out the extended forecast below. (Image by NWS Mt. Holly. Click to enlarge.)Friday

Showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. High near 64. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers. Low around 49. South wind 14 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 7 to 16 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday night

Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday

Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Wednesday night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.