The first of two Red Bank Dog Days of Summer scheduled for this season drew several hundred canines and their handlers to Marine Park on a slightly muggy evening Monday. The next one is slated for August 12.

Speaking of muggy, residents of the Greater Red Bank Green awoke to growling skies Tuesday morning, as a summer rain rolled in for what looked to be a day of scattered showers, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80.