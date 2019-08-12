RED BANK: CONTAMINATION SHUTS GARDEN

Caution tape and notices at the entrance to the community garden on Marion Street Monday morning. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank has shut down its sole community garden out of “an abundance of caution” over possible lead contamination, the borough government announced Monday.

A notice posted Saturday on the garden fence. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

In response to the neighbor’s claims, the town ordered the garden closed down Saturday. Via email, they alerted plot tenders not to harvest what they’ve grown this summer and to discard any produce already harvested, Shehady said.

Those who’ve already eaten produce from the plots were advised in an announcement (see below) posted on the borough website Monday afternoon to “consult with their physician about the potential for lead exposure from produce and inquire about the necessity of a blood lead test.”

Shehady said the testing, which involved soil sampling taken as much as two-and-a-half feet into the soil, was commissioned by Paulo Rodriguez-Heyman, who lives across the street from the garden and also had his own property’s soil tested.

The results sent to the borough showed “some levels of lead material in the soil” taken from various locations on the site, and at various depths, Shehady said. The concentration levels vary, Shehady said, adding that he “can’t evaluate the gravity or seriousness of the situation” at this point. Borough officials met Monday to discuss the matter, and the borough engineer engaged a Licensed Site Remediation Professional, or LSRP, to immediately conduct its own tests, Shehady said. Results are expected to take about two weeks to obtain, and the garden will remain closed in the interim, he said. Shehady said Rodriguez-Heyman did not say what led him to have the test done, or report findings from his own property. “I don’t know what prompted it,” Shehady said. Rodriguez-Heyman is the founder and president of Renova Environmental Services, a site remediation firm based in Ocean Township. redbankgreen could not immediately contact Rodriguez-Heyman for further information Monday. Several lot tenders replied to the email “to inquire about the type of contamination and the steps they should take,” Shehady said. “Some people obviously would like to know sooner than later.” The garden, on a borough-owned plot of land between two homes, debuted in 2013 after a long campaign by activist Cindy Burnham. The site, two lots west of Eastside Park, is the location of a disused water pumping station enclosed in a shed that the town has used to store materials used in cleanups of oil and other spills, redbankgreen reported in 2012.

Here’s the borough announcement: