MIDDLETOWN: BOATER PULLED FROM MUD

Members of the Red Bank volunteer fire department’s dive team helped a boater on the Swimming River shortly before noon Tuesday. (Photo by Carl Colmorgen. Click to enlarge)

According to an unconfirmed account, the unidentified boater became stuck in the riverbed mud after he jumped out of his vessel, which had grounded just off the site of the former Chris’s Landing on the Middletown side of the river.

Dive team members Bobby Holiday, Frank Woods and Alan Soden worked to extricate the man from the muck and lead him ashore.