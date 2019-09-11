RED BANK: REMEMBERING VICTIMS OF ‘MALICE’

red bank september 11 2019 darren mcconnellEighteen years after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America, Red Bank Police Chief Darren McConnell led a pledge of allegiance for about two dozen participants in a memorial service held in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday morning.

red bank Father John LockFather John Lock, pastor of the Trinity Episcopal Church, above, led a prayer to help humanity “comprehend the malice.”

The horror of that day “is something we cannot forget, and will never forget,” Council President Erik Yngstrom said at the brief event. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

