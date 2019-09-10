Red Bank-area residents will have several opportunities Wednesday to participate in commemorations marking the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America.

Red Bank

At 9:30 a.m., borough officials will host a brief Patriot Day observance at 9:30 a.m. in Riverside Gardens Park, the site of markers memorializing local victims.

At 7 p.m., Red Bank Elks Lodge #233 will hold its annual commemoration, also in the park. Light refreshments will be available afterward at the lodge, located next door to the park.

Middletown

Monmouth County

The Monmouth County Park System will host a memorial ceremony at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook, Atlantic Highlands, the site of the county’s 9/11 Memorial, at 8 a.m., rain or shine.

The memorial honors 147 men and women who were born, raised in or residing in Monmouth County when they lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.