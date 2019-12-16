While the northwest portion of New Jersey may get a taste of wintry weather Monday and Tuesday, the Greater Green is likely to see little effect, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

Snow and rain may fall Monday night, but with little or no accumulation in the outlook. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Rain and snow likely, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night

Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 2am. Low around 34. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday

Rain, mainly before 4pm. High near 44. Northeast wind around 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain showers, snow showers, and sleet before 1am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 1am and 4am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45.