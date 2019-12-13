RED BANK: CLOUDS AND RAIN IN FORECAST
The Greater Red Bank Green won’t see much sun before Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds and rain dominate the forecast. Check out the details below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.
Friday
A chance of drizzle before 8am, then a chance of light rain between 8am and noon, then rain likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before 7pm. Low around 48. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday
Rain, mainly before 4pm. High near 56. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday
A chance of rain after 1pm, mixing with snow after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow before 7pm, then rain. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 36.