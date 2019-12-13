The Greater Red Bank Green won’t see much sun before Sunday, a ccording to the National Weather Service. Clouds and rain dominate the forecast. Check out the details below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.

Friday

A chance of drizzle before 8am, then a chance of light rain between 8am and noon, then rain likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before 7pm. Low around 48. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday

Rain, mainly before 4pm. High near 56. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday

A chance of rain after 1pm, mixing with snow after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow before 7pm, then rain. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday

Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 36.