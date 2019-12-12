Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of November 23 to December 5, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 11/23/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $356.00. Sgt. Tracy Polk investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Trafalgar Place on 11/26/19. Victim reports packages taken by unknown subject(s). Damages totaling $150.00. Sgt. Jessica Boyd investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 11/26/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $250.00. Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

Report of Criminal Mischief in the area of Blades Run Drive on 11/27/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) vandalized property. Damages totaling $150.00. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 11/30/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $265.00. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

ARRESTS

Adrianna Donato, female age 18 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 11/24/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Heidi L. Gaetano, female age 42 of Eatontown was arrested on 11/26/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Cassandra L. Agaman, female age 34 of Toms River was arrested on 11/27/19 for Driving While Intoxicated and Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

David C. Guerin, male age 21 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 11/28/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Sickles Place by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Justin R. Jackson, male age 32 of Neptune was arrested on 12/4/19 for Theft by Deception in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Tiavonda N. Norwood, female age 31 of Barnegat was arrested on 12/4/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola.

Alex R. Goracy, male age 32 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/5/19 for Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.