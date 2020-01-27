LITTLE SILVER: CLOUDY START TO WORKWEEK
Fog settles in around Markham Place School in Little Silver Saturday evening, after hours of rain left a reflective layer of water in the gazebo.
The workweek gets off to a cloudy start Monday, with peak daytime temperatures in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service.
Check out the extended forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 13 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.