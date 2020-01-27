Fog settles in around Markham Place School in Little Silver Saturday evening, after hours of rain left a reflective layer of water in the gazebo.

The workweek gets off to a cloudy start Monday, with peak daytime temperatures in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 13 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday

A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.