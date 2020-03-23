LITTLE SILVER: SOCIAL DISTANCING WEATHER

What was Elmo the Muppet doing on Rumson Road in Little Silver Sunday? Giving passersby a chuckle while airing out his fur and social-distancing, it appears.

With lots of rain in the forecast, Monday will be a good day for keeping one’s fur dry indoors at home, where most of us are expected to be anyway, under Governor Phil Murphy’s “stay-at-home” order issued Saturday.

See the extended weather outlook for the Greater Red Bank Green below, courtesy of the National Weather Service. (Photo by Jim Bruno. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 46. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Night

Rain, mainly before 11pm. Low around 40. Northeast wind around 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 49. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Rain likely, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56.