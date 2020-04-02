RED BANK: YASSIN GETS POLS TO PONY UP

Councilman Hazim Yassin in February, 2019. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank Councilman Hazim Yassin tells redbankgreen he has assembled a bipartisan coalition of elected officials from across New Jersey to donate funds from their campaign warchests to the fight against the coronavirus.

Yassin, a first-term Democrat, said the pledged contributions, ranging from $100 to $1,000, will be made to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, a non-profit created by First Lady Tammy Murphy. He said a total amount was not available Wednesday night.

The fund’s website said it will distribute 100-percent of all money it raises to “fight the medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable, supporting organizations that provide essential services and aiding those on the front line of the pandemic.”

“It is a powerful signal to all New Jersey residents when our public officials are united, and the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund’s work touches every corner of our state,” Murphy, of Middletown, said in a prepared announcement of the drive.

“Forget about November, forget about politics, and forget about your election,” Yassin said in the announcement. “This is a crisis, and I’m humbled by the elected officials on both sides who have pledged to put people first by signing on to the cause.

“People donate to our campaigns on the promise of leadership and service to the community, now is the time to make good on that promise,” he said.

Here’s who’s in, according to Yassin:

Congressman Josh Gottheimer

Congresswoman Mikie Sherill

Congressman Frank Pallone

Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman

State Senator Vin Gopal

State Senator Declan O’Scanlon

State Senator Joseph Kyrillos (retired)

Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling

Assemblywoman Joann Downey

Assemblyman Robert Karabincheck

Assemblywoman Nancy Pinkin

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden

Monmouth County Freeholder Tom Arnone

Monmouth County Freeholder Susan Kiley

Monmouth County Freeholder Patrick Impreveduto

Monmouth County Freeholder Lillian Burry

Monmouth County Freeholder Nick DiRocco

Middlesex County Freeholder Shanti Narra

Montgomery Mayor Sadaf Jaffer

Marlboro Mayor Jon Hornik

Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed Khairullah

Asbury Park Mayor John Moor

West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi

Paterson Councilman Al Abdul-Aziz

Paterson Councilman Bill Mckoy

Ocean Township Mayor Chris Siciliano

Neptune Township Committeeman Nick Williams

Neptune Township Committeeman Doc Brantley

Fair Haven Councilman Michael McCue

Tinton Falls Councilwoman Tracy Buckley

Tinton Falls Councilwoman Risa Clay

Tinton Falls Councilman Mike Nesci

West Orange Councilman Jerry Guarino

West Orange Councilwoman Susan McCartney

Keyport Councilwoman Victoria Pacheco

Neptune City Councilman Glen Kocsis

Neptune City Councilman David Calhoun

Freehold Borough Mayor Kevin Kane and the Freehold Borough Council

Neptune Mayor Robert Lane

Red Bank Mayor Pat Menna

Red Bank Councilwoman Kathleen Horgan

Red Bank Councilman Ed Zipprich

Red Bank Councilman Michael Ballard

Passaic City Councilman Salim Patel

Aberdeen Mayor Fred Tagliarini

Aberdeen Councilman Greg Cannon

Aberdeen Deputy Mayor Joseph Martucci

Asbury Park Board of Ed Member Joe Grillo

Former South Brunswick Board of Ed Member Azra Baig

Neptune City Councilwoman Pamela Renee

Aberdeen Councilman Robert Swindle

Aberdeen Councilman Arthur Hirsch

Aberdeen Councilwoman Concetta Kelley

Aberdeen Councilwoman Margaret Montone

Red Bank Councilman Erik Yngstrom

Red Bank Councilwoman Kate Triggiano

Jersey City Board of Ed Member Mussab Ali

Monmouth County Democratic Chairman Dave Brown

Edison Democratic Municipal Chairman Shariq Ahmad

Red Bank Republican Municipal Chairman Michael Clancy

Springfield Councilman Alexander Keiser

Freehold Borough Councilman Adam Reich

Howell Mayor Teresa Berger

Howell Councilman John Bonevich

Freehold Borough Councilwoman Margaret Rogers

Matawan Mayor Joe Altomonte

Matawan Councilwoman Deanna Gunn

Matawan Councilman Nicolas Reeve

Matawan Councilwoman Stephanie Buckel

Matawan Councilman Brett Cannon

Matawan Councilman Brian Livesey

Matawan Councilman John Lazar

Fair Haven Councilman Chris Rodriguez

Fair Haven Councilwoman Meg Chrisner Keefe

East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen

Lake Como Councilwoman Hawley Skull

New Milford Councilman Matt Seymour

Haledon Councilwoman Tahsina Ahmed

Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico

Ocean Township Councilwoman Margie Donlon

Atlantic Highlands Councilwoman Lori Hohenleitner

Fair Haven Mayor Benjamin Lucarelli

Ocean Township Councilman John Napolitani

Former Red Bank Councilman Mark Taylor

Former Springfield Mayor Ziad Shehady

Hasbrouck Heights Councilman Chris Hillmann

Little Silver Mayor Bob Neff

South River Mayor John Krenzel

Other who wish to pledge or get involved can contact Yassin at hazimy16@gmail.com or (732) 232-4239.