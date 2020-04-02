RED BANK: YASSIN GETS POLS TO PONY UP
Councilman Hazim Yassin in February, 2019. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
By JOHN T. WARD
Red Bank Councilman Hazim Yassin tells redbankgreen he has assembled a bipartisan coalition of elected officials from across New Jersey to donate funds from their campaign warchests to the fight against the coronavirus.
New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy with Mayor Pasquale Menna in Red Bank in January. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Yassin, a first-term Democrat, said the pledged contributions, ranging from $100 to $1,000, will be made to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, a non-profit created by First Lady Tammy Murphy. He said a total amount was not available Wednesday night.
The fund’s website said it will distribute 100-percent of all money it raises to “fight the medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable, supporting organizations that provide essential services and aiding those on the front line of the pandemic.”
“It is a powerful signal to all New Jersey residents when our public officials are united, and the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund’s work touches every corner of our state,” Murphy, of Middletown, said in a prepared announcement of the drive.
“Forget about November, forget about politics, and forget about your election,” Yassin said in the announcement. “This is a crisis, and I’m humbled by the elected officials on both sides who have pledged to put people first by signing on to the cause.
“People donate to our campaigns on the promise of leadership and service to the community, now is the time to make good on that promise,” he said.
Here’s who’s in, according to Yassin:
Congressman Josh Gottheimer
Congresswoman Mikie Sherill
Congressman Frank Pallone
Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman
State Senator Vin Gopal
State Senator Declan O’Scanlon
State Senator Joseph Kyrillos (retired)
Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling
Assemblywoman Joann Downey
Assemblyman Robert Karabincheck
Assemblywoman Nancy Pinkin
Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon
Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden
Monmouth County Freeholder Tom Arnone
Monmouth County Freeholder Susan Kiley
Monmouth County Freeholder Patrick Impreveduto
Monmouth County Freeholder Lillian Burry
Monmouth County Freeholder Nick DiRocco
Middlesex County Freeholder Shanti Narra
Montgomery Mayor Sadaf Jaffer
Marlboro Mayor Jon Hornik
Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed Khairullah
Asbury Park Mayor John Moor
West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi
Paterson Councilman Al Abdul-Aziz
Paterson Councilman Bill Mckoy
Ocean Township Mayor Chris Siciliano
Neptune Township Committeeman Nick Williams
Neptune Township Committeeman Doc Brantley
Fair Haven Councilman Michael McCue
Tinton Falls Councilwoman Tracy Buckley
Tinton Falls Councilwoman Risa Clay
Tinton Falls Councilman Mike Nesci
West Orange Councilman Jerry Guarino
West Orange Councilwoman Susan McCartney
Keyport Councilwoman Victoria Pacheco
Neptune City Councilman Glen Kocsis
Neptune City Councilman David Calhoun
Freehold Borough Mayor Kevin Kane and the Freehold Borough Council
Neptune Mayor Robert Lane
Red Bank Mayor Pat Menna
Red Bank Councilwoman Kathleen Horgan
Red Bank Councilman Ed Zipprich
Red Bank Councilman Michael Ballard
Passaic City Councilman Salim Patel
Aberdeen Mayor Fred Tagliarini
Aberdeen Councilman Greg Cannon
Aberdeen Deputy Mayor Joseph Martucci
Asbury Park Board of Ed Member Joe Grillo
Former South Brunswick Board of Ed Member Azra Baig
Neptune City Councilwoman Pamela Renee
Aberdeen Councilman Robert Swindle
Aberdeen Councilman Arthur Hirsch
Aberdeen Councilwoman Concetta Kelley
Aberdeen Councilwoman Margaret Montone
Red Bank Councilman Erik Yngstrom
Red Bank Councilwoman Kate Triggiano
Jersey City Board of Ed Member Mussab Ali
Monmouth County Democratic Chairman Dave Brown
Edison Democratic Municipal Chairman Shariq Ahmad
Red Bank Republican Municipal Chairman Michael Clancy
Springfield Councilman Alexander Keiser
Freehold Borough Councilman Adam Reich
Howell Mayor Teresa Berger
Howell Councilman John Bonevich
Freehold Borough Councilwoman Margaret Rogers
Matawan Mayor Joe Altomonte
Matawan Councilwoman Deanna Gunn
Matawan Councilman Nicolas Reeve
Matawan Councilwoman Stephanie Buckel
Matawan Councilman Brett Cannon
Matawan Councilman Brian Livesey
Matawan Councilman John Lazar
Fair Haven Councilman Chris Rodriguez
Fair Haven Councilwoman Meg Chrisner Keefe
East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen
Lake Como Councilwoman Hawley Skull
New Milford Councilman Matt Seymour
Haledon Councilwoman Tahsina Ahmed
Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico
Ocean Township Councilwoman Margie Donlon
Atlantic Highlands Councilwoman Lori Hohenleitner
Fair Haven Mayor Benjamin Lucarelli
Ocean Township Councilman John Napolitani
Former Red Bank Councilman Mark Taylor
Former Springfield Mayor Ziad Shehady
Hasbrouck Heights Councilman Chris Hillmann
Little Silver Mayor Bob Neff
South River Mayor John Krenzel
Other who wish to pledge or get involved can contact Yassin at hazimy16@gmail.com or (732) 232-4239.