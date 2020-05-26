VIRUS UPDATE: GRADUATIONS TO RESUME

Outdoor commencement ceremonies, like this Red Bank Charter School graduation in 2016, will be permitted, Murphy said. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

[See UPDATES below]

By JOHN T. WARD

Graduation ceremonies can resume starting July 6, Governor Phil Murphy announced in another easing of COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday.

The change follows a three-day weekend in which key measures of the pandemic showed continued improvement over the Memorial Day weekend.

Resuming his daily briefings following a break for the holiday, Murphy said school commencements, which were prohibited under a ban on large gatherings, may be held starting July 6, provided they are held outdoors.

Social distancing and other measures “necessary for health and safety” must be observed, he said, adding that additional guidance will be released Wednesday.

Red Bank Regional High Superintendent Lou Moore and Red Bank Borough Schools Superintendent Jared Rumage told redbankgreen they were awaiting further information before announcing a ceremony for the class of 2020.

• An updated report by the New Jersey Health Department on longterm care facilities showed the Atrium at Navesink Harbor in Red Bank has reported its first death in the pandemic. (As reported by redbankgreen, four deaths previously attributed to the Atrium’s longterm care operation were later reclassified as having occurred in the facility’s independent living units.)

The same report indicated that the 180-bed Hackensack Meridian Health facility in Red Bank had 80 residents and 11 staff members test positive for COVID-19, a decrease of three residents and an increase of 4 staffers from Friday. Thirteen deaths, all of patients, have been reported at the Chapin Avenue facility, the report said.

Local health officials have said longterm care facilities account for the “majority” of pandemic-related deaths in Red Bank. The borough’s death tally stood at 16 on May 15 and has not been updated by the the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission, which serves as the borough’s health office.

] MCRHC reported 15 deaths attributed to longterm care facilities in Red Bank as of May 26.

• Here is state data on cases and deaths of residents and staff members at 51 Monmouth County longterm care facilities:

1,556 resident cases, up 16 from Friday

692 staff cases, up 82

412 resident deaths, up 15

5 staff deaths, up 1

• The state reported that 559 Monmouth County residents have now died in the pandemic, an increase of 16 from Friday’s report.

• [UPDATE] The Monmouth County government reported 7,931 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 47 from Monday, and up 207 from Friday. Here’s the breakdown by municipality:

Aberdeen: 232

Allenhurst: 5

Allentown: 7

Asbury Park: 210

Atlantic Highlands: 30

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 32

Bradley Beach: 44

Brielle: 29

Colts Neck: 76

Deal: 25

Eatontown: 266

Englishtown: 43

Fair Haven: 25, unchanged from Friday

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 383

Freehold Township: 645

Hazlet: 283

Highlands: 31

Holmdel: 255

Howell: 607

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 176

Keyport: 95

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 36, up 2

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 503

Manalapan: 448

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 436

Matawan: 185

Middletown: 673

Millstone Township: 81

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 59

Neptune Township: 509

Ocean: 303

Oceanport: 58

Red Bank: 205, up 10

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 34

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 50

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 15

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 191

Union Beach: 42

Upper Freehold: 53

Wall: 332

West Long Branch: 61

Unknown: 3

• On its COVID-19 dashboard, the state reported 206 more lab-confirmed deaths statewide since Friday, for a total 11,191. Murphy noted that the figure may be an undercount because of lags in reporting by facilities over the holiday.

Here are the latest figures:

Deaths since March 10: 11,191, up 206 from Friday’s report

Positive tests: 155,764, up 703

Patients in hospitals: 2,723, down 326

Patients in intensive/critical care: 786, down 60

Patients on ventilators: 578, down 96

Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 131, down 128