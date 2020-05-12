A brief hailstorm pelted the Greater Red Bank Green early Monday afternoon.

Abundant sunshine returns Tuesday for a three-day visit, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Video by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.