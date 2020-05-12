RED BANK: HAIL THE RETURN OF SUNSHINE
A brief hailstorm pelted the Greater Red Bank Green early Monday afternoon.
Abundant sunshine returns Tuesday for a three-day visit, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Video by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.