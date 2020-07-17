Young paddlers on Little Silver Creek under blue skies Thursday, when temperatures peaked in the mid-70s.

Following possible scattered showers Friday, the weekend forecast includes ample sunshine Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the high 80s and low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended outlook below. (redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)Friday

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.