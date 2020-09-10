RED BANK: CLUB OFFERS LEARNING SPACE

The Boys & Girls Club on Drs. James Parker Boulevard in Red Bank. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

[Press release]

With area school districts offering partial- and full-remote schedules this fall, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County (BGCM) has opened Remote Learning Centers during the school day at its Asbury Park and Red Bank locations to assist children with their remote education.

Many working families have been scrambling to find a safe space during the day for their children to participate in their school districts’ remote learning programs. The Club is providing supervision by trained Youth Development Professionals, assistance with technology and printing needs, and help with following class schedules and meeting deadlines. Breakfast and lunch are also provided.

“The Remote Learning Centers will ensure that parents don’t have to make the gut-wrenching choice between going to work and helping their kids with school work,” says Douglas Eagles, Executive Director of BGCM. “The Club will be there to see that kids log on, stay focused, and get the support they need.”

The Remote Learning Centers are open between the hours of 8 AM and 2 PM, five days a week in Asbury Park, with two- and three-day options in Red Bank. Costs vary between units, and scholarships are available. The use of Club technology (laptop and desktop computers) can be arranged in advance on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Red Bank Unit is located at 138 Drs. James Parker Blvd, on the corner of Bridge Avenue. The Asbury Park Unit is located at 1201 Monroe Avenue. To register your child or to learn more, please visit www.bgcmonmouth.org/remote- learning or contact ebony@bgcmonmouth.org for Red Bank information, destiny@bgcmonmouth.org for Asbury Park.