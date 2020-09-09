Red Bank-area residents will have several opportunities Friday to participate in commemorations marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America.

Red Bank

At 9:30 a.m., borough officials will host a brief Patriot Day observance at 9:30 a.m. in Riverside Gardens Park, the site of markers memorializing local victims (seen above).

Residents are invited to join community leaders, members of the clergy, students and others to commemorate the tragic 19th anniversary of the events. Social distancing and masks are required. The event will last about 30 minutes.

At 6:30 p.m., Red Bank Elks Lodge #233 will hold its annual commemoration, also in the park. Light refreshments will be available afterward at the lodge, located next door to the park.

Middletown

The Monmouth County Park System will host a memorial ceremony at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook, Atlantic Highlands, the site of the county’s 9/11 Memorial, at 8 a.m., rain or shine.

The memorial honors 147 men and women who were born, raised in or residing in Monmouth County when they lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

All are welcome but parking is limited. There is no remote parking available.

The park will have extended hours, until 11 p.m., Friday through Sunday, September 13. Monmouth County’s Tribute in Lights, visible from Mt. Mitchill, will be illuminated during these extended hours.