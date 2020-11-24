It’s official: Little Silver Republicans Mike Holzapfel and Kevin Brennan have secured the two open seats on the borough council, according to results posted on the Monmouth County Clerk’s website Monday evening.

With 2,490 and 2,481 votes, respectively, incumbent Holzapfel and former school board president Brennan topped Democrats Stephanie Keenan (1,776), also an incumbent, and Joan Gotti (1,649), a first-time candidate.

In a prepared statement, Holzapfel and Brennan thanked Keenan and Gotti for a campaign that showed they were “consummate professionals who obviously care very deeply about our community.

“We are grateful for their insight and have benefitted from the perspective they brought over the process to issues that concern us all,” they added.

. Gotti shared with redbankgreen a concession email she and Keenan sent to Holzapfel and Brennan, dated November 8, in which they wrote:

In an atmosphere of ugly campaigning, we appreciated your professionalism and respectfulness. Please let us know if there is anything you need our support on in the future. One thing we know for sure, we all love our town.

