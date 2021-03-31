RED BANK: MARCH MAKES LAMBLIKE EXIT
March, 2021 will adhere to the old saw and exit more lamblike than leonine in the region that includes the Greater Red Bank Green, according to the National Weather Service.
The area will experience mild temperatures and a fair amount of rain Wednesday and early Thursday, followed by a string of sunny days with seasonal temperatures, according to the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)Wednesday
A chance of showers between 9am and 2pm, then rain after 2pm. High near 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm. Low around 44. South wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday
Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 15 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.