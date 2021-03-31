March, 2021 will adhere to the old saw and exit more lamblike than leonine in the region that includes the Greater Red Bank Green, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

The area will experience mild temperatures and a fair amount of rain Wednesday and early Thursday, followed by a string of sunny days with seasonal temperatures, according to the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)Wednesday

A chance of showers between 9am and 2pm, then rain after 2pm. High near 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm. Low around 44. South wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday

Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.