An indicator of spring blooms to come poked through the soil at the Harding Bird Sanctuary on Ridge Road in Fair Haven Thursday.

As residents of the Greater Red Bank Green, the new arrivals will get to soak up plenty of sunshine in days to come, according to the National Weather Service. Daytime temperatures, however, are expected to peak in the high 30s Friday and through the weekend.

Check out the extended forecast below. (redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.