With a wintry bite in the wind, sailors from the Monmouth Boat Club took to our beautiful Navesink River for some “winter frostbite racing” off Red Bank Sunday.

The new workweek kicked off early Monday with a feels-like temperature of 15 degrees on the Greater Green. But a warming trend in coming days could bring a peak in the mid-60s Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Allan Bass. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

