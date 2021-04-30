RED BANK: DAMAGING WINDS IN FORECAST
Potentially damaging winds are expected to buffet the Greater Red Bank Green beginning Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service expects maximum gusts of close to 50 miles per hour between 2 p.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday.
“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the NWS said in a warning issued early Friday. “Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”
Check out the extended forecast below. (redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday
A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.