Oppressive heat and humidity will combine to make it feel like 103 degrees in the region that includes the Greater Red Bank Green starting Wednesday afternoon, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

The so-called heat index, a blend of air temperature and humidity, will rise several degrees Thursday, with conditions worst in the afternoon and “little relief at night,” the agency’s Mount Holly office said on Twitter early Wednesday. An excessive heat warning for western Monmouth County has now been extended to Friday night.

Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.