Four candidates have their eyes on two seats in this year’s election for Fair Haven borough council.

See what they had to say about the issues, and their qualifications to tackle them, in these Q&As with redbankgreen:

Betsy Koch

Bob Gasperini

Tracy Cole

Sonja Trombino

Also, check out the voter resource guide below.

***** ELECTION GUIDE *****

• Find the Fair Haven ballot here.

• For information on the various ways to cast your vote, check out this article. It includes information on mail-in ballots and early, in-person voting, which begins October 23.

• Monmouth County election offices (300 Halls Mill Road, Freehold Township) will offer extended hours to allow for voters to apply for and drop off vote-by-mail ballots. The offices will be open on Friday, October 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, October 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• In-person, election day voting will take place at the polling stations shown below. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Here’s a video on using Monmouth County’s new digital voting machines, which employ touchscreen technology familiar to users of smartphones and tablets:

