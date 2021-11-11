RED BANK: KIDS HONOR VETERANS

After a one-year pandemic interruption, groups of school children returned to the annual Veterans Day commemoration in Red Bank Thursday.

With poems, songs and handmade ‘thank you’ cards for veterans, students from St. James School, the Red Bank Charter School and Red Bank Middle School participated in the event, held at the Veterans Monument on Monmouth Street – alongside the onetime borough hall.

Check out redbankgreen’s event photos below.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

