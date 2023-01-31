RED BANK: SAWING INSTEAD OF SHOVELING

Taking advantage of relatively warm weather, Red Bank public utilities worker Jorge Maquiver applied his skills with a chainsaw high up in a tree behind the West Side Hose firehouse on Leighton Avenue last Friday.

It’s been saws-instead-of-shovels weather as the Greater Red Bank Green closes out the first month of 2023 with something of a rarity: no measurable snow. But the region may get a dusting overnight and Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday

Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

A chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of snow before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Blustery.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Blustery.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

