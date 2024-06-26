RED BANK: TV DOC CAPTURES TEENS TACKLING SHAKESPEARE

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A group of young actors in a program at Red Bank’s Two River Theater take the spotlight tonight in the television premiere of a documentary about their efforts to produce a Shakespeare play in the wake of the pandemic.



Here’s The Story: Love’s Labours Logged premieres tonight (Wednesday) on NJ PBS at 8:30PM.

From the press release: “Love’s Labours Logged delves into the world of a youth theater company as they embark on a journey of producing one of Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedies, “Love’s Labour’s Lost.” Against the backdrop of the play, viewers are invited to witness the raw and authentic experiences of the teen company as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of bringing a Shakespearean production to life.

It’s all about what it means to be young and in love…with Shakespeare, with theater and with life. If you still are, you’ll love this one. If you aren’t, it might just rekindle your desire “TO BE”!

The episode of the regular “ Here’s the Story ” program features members of the Little Shakes youth theater program at the Two River Theater and is produced by documentarian Steve Rogers, also a Red Bank Resident.

