SOUL FOOD, SEAFOOD AND MORE: RED BANK WEEKEND PICKS

A soul food feast, an enticing opening and did anyone notice that fresh seafood has returned to the Red Bank Farmer’s Market after a two-year absence? The solstice is behind us, the smell of low tide on the Navesink is a tad more rich, and as we settle into the more languid days of summer redbankgreen has a choice picks of things to do for the weekend.

Friday 6 to 9 p.m.

Galerie Lucida at 18 Wallace Street hosts an opening reception for ‘Botanica,’ a group exhibition of diverse media, transforming the gallery into a lush summer garden of botanically-themed artworks. The show continues through July 27. Pictured below is “Running” by artist Amy Wilson, which will be on display.

Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m. Ruthie’s Soul Food Feast at Shrewsbury Avenue AME Zion Church. See the mouth-watering flier below for details.

Saturday 11 a.m to 2 pm.

RED BANK: Keepers of the historic Cedar View African-American cemetery in Lincroft host a fundraiser at the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center. 94 Drs. James Parker Boulevard, Red Bank, NJ See more info below. The Friends of Cedar View, a nonprofit group that preserves a 19th-century African-American burial ground in Lincroft, hosts a “Soul Food and Champagne” fundraiser brunch on the beautiful front lawn of the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center in Red Bank. The Juneteenth event features food and live music by guitarist Chuck Lambert. Tickets are $100 per person, available here.