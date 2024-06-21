Skip to content

SOUL FOOD, SEAFOOD AND MORE: RED BANK WEEKEND PICKS

June 21st @ 4am

A soul food feast, an enticing opening and did anyone notice that fresh seafood has returned to the Red Bank Farmer’s Market after a two-year absence? The solstice is behind us, the smell of low tide on the Navesink is a tad more rich, and as we settle into the more languid days of summer redbankgreen has a choice picks of things to do for the weekend. 

 

 

Friday 6 to 9 p.m.

Galerie Lucida at 18 Wallace Street hosts an opening reception for ‘Botanica,’ a group exhibition of diverse media, transforming the gallery into a lush summer garden of botanically-themed artworks. The show continues through July 27. Pictured below is “Running” by artist Amy Wilson, which will be on display. 

 

Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m. Ruthie’s Soul Food Feast at Shrewsbury Avenue AME Zion Church. See the mouth-watering flier below for details. 

Saturday 11 a.m to 2 pm.

RED BANK: Keepers of the historic Cedar View African-American cemetery in Lincroft host a fundraiser at the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center. 94 Drs. James Parker Boulevard, Red Bank, NJ See more info below.

The Friends of Cedar View, a nonprofit group that preserves a 19th-century African-American burial ground in Lincroft, hosts a “Soul Food and Champagne” fundraiser brunch on the beautiful front lawn of the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center in Red Bank.

The Juneteenth event features food and live music by guitarist Chuck Lambert.

Tickets are $100 per person, available here.

Sunday 3:30 to 4:30 pm. RED BANK: Organist Peter Isherwood performs an afternoon of uplifting music.

Oratory Church of St. Anthony of Padua Parish Center 27 Oratory Way

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Red Bank Farmers Market is open at the Galleria Parking Lot. Foodies rejoice: Fresh seafood has returned to the market after a two year absence!

 

Partyline
TAR BEACH SOLSTICE
Aldo Quiroz of Ocean Township came ready with his beach chair and found a shady spot to spend his lunch hour in a parking lot off Broad Stre ...
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...
COFFEE & WILDLIFE
RED BANK: The best wildlife show in town can be taken in from a waterfront bench outside the public library, and it's totally free.
FAWNING OVER HER BABY
A mother deer and her fawn were spotted between a row of garages on Hudson Avenue and some trees alongside the Broad Street parking lots. Re ...
EVENING ESCAPE
RED BANK: Sailors in Monmouth Boat Club's weekly racing series found tranquil conditions on the Navesink River Tuesday evening.
PEAK COLOR ON BROAD
RED BANK: A year after they were installed, downtown mini gardens have added to "transformational" improvements, says business owner.
RED BANK: FAIRIES MOVE IN ON WHITE STREET
Red Bank: Girl scouts turns tiny parking lot plot of dirt into a "magical girls sparkle garden."
TRAINING UNDER FIRE
RED BANK: Volunteer firefighters train to cut into pitched roofs under active fire conditions.
“SUPERMOM” WANTS YOUR VOTE
Business owner. Dyed in the wool, lifelong Red Banker. Mother of six. Yup, seems like Anita Pierce does it all. In other words, she’s ...
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
RED BANK: Town prepares for Saturday's Pride in the Park celebration with another lawn art design by public works supervisor and Fire Chief ...
MOVIES VIA LIBRARY
RED BANK: Public Library now offers members access to streaming movies via Kanopy, with some 30,000 titles and tons of content for kids.
NEW RAINBOW CROSSWALK ON BROWN PLACE
Kicking off pride month, some Brown Place and Spring Street residents, ages 5 to 11, constructed a rainbow crosswalk with chalk over the wee ...
WHAT TO WEAR?
RED BANK: Dressmakers' mannequins appeared to mull what to wear as they looked down on Monmouth Street last week.
SYMPHONY RETURNS JUNE 29
RED BANK: An annual crowd pleaser returns June 29 with a free concert in Marine Park by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, RiverCenter said ...
Heard on the Green
DUCK RESCUE EFFORT
Duckling rescue attempt underway in sewer at East Front and Broad, 10:29 a.m.
HOUSING CRUNCH
Demolition begins for new apartments at Globe Court and Mechanic Street.
FEELING SNAPPY
      Snapping Turtles come ashore to lay their eggs this time of year and are a common site along the Swimming River waterfr ...
TUB TIME
RED BANK: A sparrow waits for the next available dirt tub while two others take their Sunday baths. (Click for video.)
CHECK IT OUT
A bench outside the Red Bank Public Library provided a serene view of our beautiful Navesink River Monday evening.

Upcoming Events

