JUMPING AT THE CHANCE TO LEAP INTO SUMMER

Cleveland the Tailor was among the many people in Red Bank ready to jump for joy over the official start of summer Thursday. All someone had to do was ask. So redbankgreen’s Trish Russoniello, reprising a favorite summer solstice feature, did the asking – and snapped away with her camera.

Who else leapt at the chance to jump? Scroll on and see for yourself.

Dakota and Misha

Lurdes and Marya

Vincent

Greg and Raf

Hannah, Emma and Ella

Kate and Jenny

Peter and Geri

Megan and Laura

Hope

Sharlene and Violet

Michael and Zachary

Kal

Tommy, Aiden, Andrew, Nick, Sean and Ryan

Bob, Ashley, Stephanie and Charlotte (in carriage)

Johanna and Bella

John

Karen

Also check out Trish’s “jump for summer” photos from 2016 and 2020.

Do you value the news coverage and occasional whimsy provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.