ON THE GREEN: ECSTATIC LEAPS INTO SUMMER

Summer arrived on the Greater Red Bank Green (and, possibly, elsewhere) with the solstice Saturday evening, and redbankgreen found no shortage of local folks ready to demonstrate their joy with an ecstatic jump.

Among them, as you’ll see if you scroll all the way to the end, was an infant and her family with something special to celebrate. (Photos by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge. Jump to feel young.)

Front and center in this gang of Red Bank jumpers was tiny Edie Rose O’Neill, in the arms of her mother, Bridget O’Neill.

Back in January, at just three months of age, Edie was the recipient in a liver transplant after a desperate search for a rare match ended with a donation by a cousin, Becky O’Neill.

Bridget tells redbankgreen that Edie is doing “great” as she heads into her first summer.

