RED BANK: SALONS REOPEN

With the restoration of some personal-care services after three months, hair growers and stylists in Red Bank were eager to get back together Monday.

Gus Carter, owner of Gus’ Barber Shop on Shrewsbury Avenue, took it down to the scalp for customer Jimmy (last name withheld), above, and Tiffany Colelli at Hair & Co. on Monmouth Street, freshened up the color of Tricia Nelson’s locks.

“I had to decide if my hair was worth getting the virus for,” Nelson joked, though she wore a protective mask and Colelli wore a face shield.

Hair, nail and tanning salons, as well as tattoo parlors, were permitted to reopen under Governor Phil Murphy’s staged economic restart from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopenings occurred as Murphy further announced that indoor restaurant dining and casino operations are immediately permitted at 25 percent of rated capacity, up to 100 persons (a doubling of the prior limit).

In addition, outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people will be permitted starting July 2 under his latest executive order. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)