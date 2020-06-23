The axle-killing potholes and front-end-scraping dips are gone, and the final touches on a makeover were underway at a key Red Bank intersection Tuesday.

What’s Going On Here? Read on.

New light stanchions being installed last month, and the intersection as it appeared in April, 2018. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Closing out a project that’s been talked about for at least five years, the intersection of Broad Street and East Bergen Place reached a hallelujah milestone Tuesday as a work crew poured cement for sidewalk ramps, leaving little more than cosmetic touches remaining on the punchlist.

The Monmouth County project ties into a $1.35 million borough rebuilding of East Bergen Place from Branch Avenue to Maple Avenue that lasted a year and itself wrapped up in June, 2019.