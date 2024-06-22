RED BANK: INTENSE STORM GRAZES TOWN

Red Bank Deputy Fire Chief Frank Woods, left, speaking with a South Street homeowner after the storm. (Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Briefly interrupting the intense heat that has gripped the region for several days, a strong summer storm left some damage in Red Bank Saturday afternoon.

A power line downed by the limb shown above left neighbors unable to use their car. A tree also fell on Shrewsbury Avenue, below. (Click to enlarge.)

Traveling from the Keanburg area east toward Sandy Hook, the abrupt summer storm packed heavy rains and winds of up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

In Red Bank, the storm took down a tree limb and power line on South Street at around 4:20 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Frank Woods told redbankgreen.

At the same time, volunteer firefighters also responded to reports of a boater in distress in the Navesink River off Marine Park, and of a tree on a house on Bank Street, he said.

As of 5 p.m., the storm had knocked out power to more than 11,000 customers in Monmouth County, but only two in in Red Bank, according to Jersey Central Power & Light’s outage data.

The National Weather Service has an excessive heat warning in effect through most of Sunday, when heat index values of up to 107 are expected.