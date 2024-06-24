‘PUNK EDIT’ FASHION TO LIGHT UP THE VOGEL

Two downtown Red Bank clothing boutiques, Pearl St. Consignment and Shedhead Vintage, will team up Wednesday night to host “The Punk Edit Fashion Show – A Night of Sustainable Style and Vintage Flair” at the Count Basie’s Vogel space.

The event promises to “spotlight the intersection of punk culture and sustainable fashion.”

If it’s anything like the Pearl Street fashion show held on Broad Street in 2020, or its “Legally Blonde-inspired” show of 2021 (both before Shedhead arrived in town), expect an overload of wildly imaginative designs, colors, fabrics and more.

Add in the live performances by local bands Graphene and Girlbossanova, and it all amounts to “a revolutionary fashion experience,” organizers say.

Tickets ($20 to $50) are available here.

(Photo above, by John T. Ward, is from Pearl Street’s 2020 fashion show.)