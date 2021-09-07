A strip of asphalt in downtown Red Bank erupted in vivid pink as Pearl Street Consignment and Custom Clothes hosted a “Legally Blonde“-inspired fashion show Saturday evening.

A fundraiser for animal rights, the event featured some 40 models who displayed designs by shop owner Emily Natale and the brands Space Cowgirl and denimskirtpatch.

Check out redbankgreen‘s photos below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.