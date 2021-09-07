RED BANK: DWI CHARGED AFTER CRASH

A Keyport woman faces a drunk-driving charge after crashing into two parked vehicles in Red Bank over the Labor Day weekend.

According to police Chief Darren McConnell, a 2019 BMW driven by Lisa Vendemia, 44, struck two unoccupied vehicles on the northernmost block of Maple Avenue, north of West Front Street, at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

An investigation by patrol officers Andrew Todd and Kristin Altimari revealed that Vendemia was operating her vehicle while intoxicated, McConnell said.

Vendemia was arrested and charged with DWI, refusal of breath tests and other motor vehicle violations, he said.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.